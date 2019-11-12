Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,444 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,322,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67,247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 502,341 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,056,000 after acquiring an additional 255,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,026,000 after acquiring an additional 203,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $91.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,610. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36.

