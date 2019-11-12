Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Adobe by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.74. 141,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,065. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $313.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.60. The company has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,374,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price target on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price target on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.88.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.