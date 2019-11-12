Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 143.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. 5,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $118.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

RMTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

