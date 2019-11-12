River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 78,967 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,967 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C makes up about 1.7% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $91,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 137,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,300,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 847,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,688,000 after acquiring an additional 65,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.36. 28,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 309.16 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $68.47 and a 12 month high of $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

