River Road Asset Management LLC Has $63.40 Million Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,983 shares during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C accounts for about 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $63,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1,011.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,561,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,685 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 764.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,706,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 19,346.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,289 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the second quarter worth $42,675,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,405,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $28.49. 280,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCK. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Discovery Inc Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

