River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes $1.11 Million Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,954,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,911 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,026,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,783,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,196,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,622 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 49,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,414. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.58 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

