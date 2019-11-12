River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 150,441 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,441 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Blue Apron were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,774,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $33,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,409 shares of company stock worth $60,040 in the last three months. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APRN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 30,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,585. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $101.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.01). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

