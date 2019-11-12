Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.92 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Choice Hotels International worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $1,023,766.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $505,300.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,878 shares of company stock worth $2,823,872 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.31. 648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,377. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $94.78.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.