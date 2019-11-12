Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Hilltop worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hilltop by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other news, insider Darren E. Parmenter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,778 shares in the company, valued at $858,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $454.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.