Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.79 Million Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,797,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,291,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,038.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after acquiring an additional 857,047 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,659,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,680,000. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

SBGI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. 10,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,179. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.98). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

