Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 177.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $99,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

NASDAQ Z traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $135,811.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,620.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,989 shares of company stock worth $317,069. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

