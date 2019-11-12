Rhumbline Advisers Buys 855 Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of New Relic worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in New Relic by 905.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 44.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 51.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,594. New Relic Inc has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.31.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.39. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson set a $95.00 price target on New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $367,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $252,631.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,736.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,468. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

