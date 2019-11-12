Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Whitbread (WTB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Whitbread (LON: WTB) recently:

11/7/2019 – Whitbread had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Whitbread is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Whitbread had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2019 – Whitbread was upgraded by analysts at Bernstein Bank to a “market perform” rating. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,200 ($54.88).

10/24/2019 – Whitbread was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “market perform” rating. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Whitbread had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

10/23/2019 – Whitbread had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Whitbread had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/22/2019 – Whitbread had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

10/15/2019 – Whitbread was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price target on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Whitbread was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “sell” rating.

10/11/2019 – Whitbread had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Whitbread had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Whitbread had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/30/2019 – Whitbread was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 4,350 ($56.84) price target on the stock.

9/23/2019 – Whitbread had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,750 ($62.07).

9/18/2019 – Whitbread is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target on the stock.

WTB opened at GBX 4,290 ($56.06) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,215.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,471.70. Whitbread plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,927 ($51.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 2.04.

Get Whitbread plc alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 32.65 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.