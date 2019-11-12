Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Whitbread (WTB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Whitbread (LON: WTB) recently:
- 11/7/2019 – Whitbread had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2019 – Whitbread is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2019 – Whitbread had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2019 – Whitbread was upgraded by analysts at Bernstein Bank to a “market perform” rating. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,200 ($54.88).
- 10/24/2019 – Whitbread was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “market perform” rating. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on the stock.
- 10/23/2019 – Whitbread had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 10/23/2019 – Whitbread had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2019 – Whitbread had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 10/22/2019 – Whitbread had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 10/15/2019 – Whitbread was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price target on the stock.
- 10/11/2019 – Whitbread was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “sell” rating.
- 10/11/2019 – Whitbread had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2019 – Whitbread had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2019 – Whitbread had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/30/2019 – Whitbread was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 4,350 ($56.84) price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2019 – Whitbread had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,750 ($62.07).
- 9/18/2019 – Whitbread is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target on the stock.
WTB opened at GBX 4,290 ($56.06) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,215.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,471.70. Whitbread plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,927 ($51.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 2.04.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 32.65 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.
