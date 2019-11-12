Research Analysts Set Expectations for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:UMH)

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.82 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $94,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 603,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,072 shares of company stock worth $295,495 in the last ninety days. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 48.0% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 71.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 58.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 343,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 126,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 456,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

