Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Agilysys (AGYS)

11/8/2019 – Agilysys was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2019 – Agilysys was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2019 – Agilysys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/25/2019 – Agilysys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2019 – Agilysys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2019 – Agilysys is now covered by analysts at National Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2019 – Agilysys was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/7/2019 – Agilysys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/2/2019 – Agilysys was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2019 – Agilysys was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/25/2019 – Agilysys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/18/2019 – Agilysys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

AGYS stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $576.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.13 per share, for a total transaction of $251,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jebaseelan Kingsley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 11,630 shares in the company, valued at $297,611.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

