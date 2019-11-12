Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of REPL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,711. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 3.30. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

REPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In other news, CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $413,462.50. Also, COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $191,812.50. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.