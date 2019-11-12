Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Stephens

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $17.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 403,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,191. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -0.40. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 635.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 13.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 88,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 674.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 7.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.