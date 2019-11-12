Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Down 14.4%

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)’s stock price traded down 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $182.13 and last traded at $182.83, 2,421,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 700% from the average session volume of 302,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $230.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $239.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.75.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.72 and its 200-day moving average is $100.76. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 2.75.

In related news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at $351,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $290,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $10,952,150 in the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,747,000 after acquiring an additional 58,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 806,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 191,150 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 650,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 231,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.