Raymond James Weighs in on Tricon Capital Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Tricon Capital Group in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Capital Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Tricon Capital Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of TCN opened at C$10.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. Tricon Capital Group has a one year low of C$9.33 and a one year high of C$11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Tricon Capital Group’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

About Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.