Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PLZ.UN opened at C$4.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.27. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.57 million and a PE ratio of 12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.04, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other Plaza Retail REIT news, Director Michael Aaron Zakuta purchased 13,500 shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,884.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

