Rattler Midstream LP Declares Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of RTLR stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $20.24.
Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
