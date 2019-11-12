Rattler Midstream LP Declares Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Rattler Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.