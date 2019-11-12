Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Radware in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radware’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDWR. BidaskClub cut shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $23.29 on Monday. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,333,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,928 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 53,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 137,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 199,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

