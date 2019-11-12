Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Short Interest Down 20.6% in October

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RARX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.80. 494,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,420. The company has a quick ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,505.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $496,799.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,549.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,475 shares of company stock worth $1,402,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,061,000 after acquiring an additional 886,583 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,507,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,023,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 583,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 378,813 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after acquiring an additional 253,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Svb Leerink cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

