R. Lee Cunningham Sells 2,791 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $334,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

R. Lee Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,259 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $367,093.76.

On Monday, October 21st, R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,615 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $397,650.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, R. Lee Cunningham sold 2,226 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $239,005.62.

VAC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.36. 157,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $120.61.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.50%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura set a $136.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

