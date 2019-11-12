Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) CFO Dave Ristow Purchases 6,000 Shares

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) CFO Dave Ristow bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,887 shares in the company, valued at $197,217.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QUMU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. Qumu Corp has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qumu Corp will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Qumu by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qumu by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qumu by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 144,375 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qumu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

