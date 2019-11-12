Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) CFO Dave Ristow Purchases 6,000 Shares

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) CFO Dave Ristow bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,887 shares in the company, valued at $197,217.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:QUMU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. Qumu Corp has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qumu Corp will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qumu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.
