Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) CEO Vern Hanzlik Buys 20,000 Shares

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) CEO Vern Hanzlik acquired 20,000 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QUMU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. 1,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. Qumu Corp has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $25.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.27.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Qumu Corp will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 135.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 144,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Qumu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

