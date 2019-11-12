Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director David H. Y. Ho Sells 10,660 Shares

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QRVO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.54. 136,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $104.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Qorvo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,126,000 after acquiring an additional 71,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after acquiring an additional 126,839 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,771,000 after acquiring an additional 39,136 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,999 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 789,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 300,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

