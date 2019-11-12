QASH (QASH) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, QASH has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One QASH token can now be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, Huobi and Gate.io. QASH has a market cap of $19.18 million and approximately $236,557.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00232107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.01 or 0.01502745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00139167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Gate.io, EXX, Hotbit, Huobi, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

