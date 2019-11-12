Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Rent-A-Center Inc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Rent-A-Center in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on RCII. BidaskClub lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on Rent-A-Center and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of RCII opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 126.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.4% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

