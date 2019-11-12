Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for ArcBest Corp Lowered by Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ArcBest in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $31.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $795.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.99. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $787.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ArcBest by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 68,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

