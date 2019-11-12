Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for PetIQ Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of PetIQ in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PETQ. BidaskClub cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

PetIQ stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $746.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $323,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 14.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 12.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.