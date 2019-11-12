Q2 (QTWO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Q2 (NYSE: QTWO) recently:

11/11/2019 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/11/2019 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2019 – Q2 had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Q2 is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2019 – Q2 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -200.68 and a beta of 1.24. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $93.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.26 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 124,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $9,447,146.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,966.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,326 shares of company stock valued at $21,984,172. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 67.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

