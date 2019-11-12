Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Coty in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup set a $9.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $12.42 on Monday. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 53.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Coty by 21.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Laubies purchased 262,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $2,499,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,218,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,706,159.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 507,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,580. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

