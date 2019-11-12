Puzo Michael J Sells 5,328 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Puzo Michael J lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.2% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after acquiring an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intel by 806.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $357,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,828 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564,340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 762.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4,885.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $254,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,952,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,495,316. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $911,044. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

