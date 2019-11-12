Puzo Michael J Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 69.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 23,878 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 33.0% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,830 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,369,543 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $101,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 23.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 85.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in EOG Resources by 16.5% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 403,423 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 57,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,168,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,784. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

