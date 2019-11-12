Puzo Michael J Acquires 5,791 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 64.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.09.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.36. 1,011,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,876. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $2,506,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,417.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $393,761.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,013. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

