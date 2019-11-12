Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 3,142 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,168 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 403,423 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after buying an additional 57,164 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,356,305 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $100,665,000 after buying an additional 39,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 90,658 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.14. 328,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

