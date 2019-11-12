Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 10,607 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 1.2% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $17,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,855,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,240,000 after acquiring an additional 174,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,771,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,759,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,679,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.37. 511,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $85.89 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In other news, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $876,694.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

