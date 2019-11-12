Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Purchases 123,258 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.15. The company had a trading volume of 65,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,259. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

