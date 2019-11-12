Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 116,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 45,021 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,253,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,162,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 95,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,296,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

