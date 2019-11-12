Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $12.09 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 135.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 705,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,045,000 after buying an additional 406,317 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,087.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 427,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,043,000 after buying an additional 122,185 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,483,000 after buying an additional 91,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 141,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after buying an additional 84,023 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.52. 225,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,748. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $112.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.95.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

