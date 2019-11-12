PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSB. Citigroup raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of PSB opened at $176.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.96. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.52 and a 1-year high of $192.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.42.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,039 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total value of $729,524.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 1,792 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $316,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,645 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.