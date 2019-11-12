ProVen VCT plc (PVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PVN opened at GBX 72 ($0.94) on Tuesday. ProVen VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.50 ($1.04). The firm has a market cap of $108.54 million and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.99.

About ProVen VCT

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

