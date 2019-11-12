Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27, 414,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 766,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proteon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Proteon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

