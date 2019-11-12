ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 128,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CSM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.95. 1,866 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.38.

