Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Swedbank increased its position in Prologis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,331,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,759,000 after buying an additional 80,080 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 10.5% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Prologis by 3.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 490,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 31.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD opened at $87.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Prologis from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.