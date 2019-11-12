Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:PDEX traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $13.60. 3,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.49. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter worth about $389,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

