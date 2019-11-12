Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSM) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSM) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSM. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF in a report on Friday. Independent Research reissued a sell rating and issued a $11.80 price objective on shares of Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of PSM opened at $25.54 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58.

