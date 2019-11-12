Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Shares of Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC) were down 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

In other news, major shareholder Copper Hill Assets, Inc. acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00.

About Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC)

Prevention Insurance.Com does not have significant operations. The company intends to pursue a business combination through acquisition or merger with an existing company. Previously, it was engaged in health and life insurance agency business. The company was formerly known as Vita Plus Industries, Inc and changed its name to Prevention Insurance.Com in March 1999.

