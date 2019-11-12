Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.